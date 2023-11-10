Govt approves policy to tap digital media for awareness campaigns

New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting has approved the Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to widen the reach of awareness campaigns in the digital media space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This policy will allow Central Bureau of Communication, the advertising wing of the government, to disseminate information and create awareness regarding various schemes, programmes, and policies in response to the evolving media landscape and increased digitalization of media consumption, the ministry said in a statement.

The huge subscriber base on digital platforms, coupled with technology-enabled messaging options through digital advertisements will facilitate effective delivery of citizen-centric messages in a targeted manner, resulting in cost efficiencies in public-oriented campaigns, the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBC will empanel agencies and organisations in the OTT and video-on-demand space and leverage the growing number of listeners to podcasts and digital audio platforms. Apart from rationalising the process of empanelling internet websites, CBC now will be able to channel its public service campaign messages through mobile applications.

With social media platforms becoming one of the popular channels of public conversations, the policy further streamlines the process through which CBC can place advertisements for government clients on these platforms. The policy also empowers CBC to engage with digital media agencies to enhance its outreach through various platforms.

“The Policy recognizes the dynamic nature of the digital landscape and empowers CBC to onboard new and innovative communication platforms in the digital space with the approval of a duly constituted committee," the statement said. “The CBC’s Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023, introduces competitive bidding for rate discovery, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Rates discovered through this process will remain valid for three years and will be applicable to all eligible agencies." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Almost all ministries and government departments have dedicated social media handles, which create infographics and videos whose reach is limited to the subscribers of the handles. This outreach of government ministries and departments will be further supplemented by I&B’s media unit, Central Bureau of Communication which is the designated organisation for issue of advertisements through all forms of media, the statement said.

