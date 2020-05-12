Govt launches #Breakthestigma campaign with Amitabh Bachchan for covid survivors

NEW DELHI: To fight the stigma being attached to survivors of covid-19 and bust myths about the disease, the government has launched 'Break the stigma' campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The film features Bachchan assuring people that recovered patients or "corona survivors" are not threats or virus carriers and their spirits must be applauded for fighting the dreaded disease.

Made by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the minute-long film features Bachchan dressed in his signature bandgala, saying that covid-19 impacts a person both physically and mentally, especially when survivors are ostracized on no fault of theirs.

The film ends with the message 'Apno ko apnayenge, sahi salamat ghar layenge' (loosely translated to we will accept our loved ones and bring them back home safely).

The campaign is being promoted across social media and digital platforms.

The government has been actively working with Ogilvy to create awareness campaigns around the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Ogilvy had created the Mask Force campaign bringing together cricketers and athletes, urging people makes masks at home.

According to Naresh Gupta, strategy head and managing partner at advertising agency Bang in the Middle, the #Breakthestigma campaign reminds him of the iconic Pulse Polio campaign.

"It has been created on the same lines and emotions. Overall, it has the right empathetic tone of voice, it picks up the right issue and delivers it in typical AB style. I hope the campaign has more faces, has more people spreading the message," he said.

Gupta emphasised that while the campaign is in Hindi it needs to be made in multiple local languages to create a larger impact.

