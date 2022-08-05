Govt may push digital radio adoption in upcoming FM spectrum auction

On Thursday, the ICEA, in partnership with consulting firm EY India published a report, titled ‘Digital Radio Broadcast in India’. According to the report, while the Indian radio industry clocked annual revenues of $390.7 million in 2019, the impact of the pandemic saw the industry’s ad-driven revenues more than halve to $176.4 million in 2020. By the end of this calendar year, revenue could grow to $226.9 million.

