Govt plans law to dilute ‘safe harbour’ for social media

The European Commission introduced the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act in April with the aim to create safer internet where the rights of users are protected through regulating social media platforms and illegal content. The Digital Services Act is yet to become law, but once adopted, it will apply from 15 months or 1 January 2024, whichever is later. The proposed law says social media platforms and other intermediaries will not be liable for unlawful behaviour of users, but if they’re “aware of illegal acts and fail to remove them," then they will be held liable. The Act has put the onus on large online platforms and search engines—those having over 45 million active users in the EU - and therefore has stricter compliance requirements for them versus their smaller counterparts.