Govt proposes age-classification for movies, can ask CBFC to re-examine films

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting has proposed to introduce the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to make the process of certifying films for theatrical releases more effective, in view of the changing times, and to curb the menace of piracy. The Centre has sought feedback from the public by 2 July.

The Cinematograph Act, 1952, provides for the certification of films under three categories—unrestricted public exhibition or U, parental guidance required for children under 12 or U/A, and adult films. Now, the government seeks to subcategorize it into age-based classification such as U/A 7+, U/A 13+ and U/A 16+.

The move seems to be on a par with the new IT Rules on age-appropriate classification of content for video streaming platforms wherein content that can be watched by all has a U rating. Other ratings are U/A 7+ , U/A 13+, and U/A 16+, besides an A rating for content restricted to adults.

More importantly, while a Karnataka high court order said the central government cannot exercise revisional powers for films already certified by the censor board, the amendment proposes that the Centre may, if it considers it necessary, direct the chairman of the board to re-examine a particular film.

Under the proposed rules, the ministry will have the option to invoke constitutional provisions to impose reasonable restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to any offence.

However, industry insiders said the age-specific classification will add to the confusion in the certification process and will require effective execution on the ground. “It could be a challenge to distinguish content meant for 13 and 16 or above. If we were making the distinctions, filmmakers must also be given more leeway when making content that has already been classified as adult," said a filmmaker, requesting anonymity.

The proposal to have the board re-examine a particular film on the behest of the Centre “is yet another way of ensuring control over creative expression", he added

In April, the ministry of law and justice had abolished the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), a statutory body, constituted via the Cinematograph Act, 1952, by the ministry of information and broadcasting, to hear appeals of applicants aggrieved by an order of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Another change the government seeks to make is to grant certificates to films for perpetuity. According to the existing provisions of the Act, the certificate issued by CBFC is valid only for 10 years.

In the proposed amendments the Centre has also made penal provisions for piracy, which includes jail term.

Film piracy, particularly, the release of pirated version of films on the Internet, causes huge losses to the film industry and government exchequer. In most cases, illegal duplication in cinema halls is the originating point of piracy. “At present, there are no enabling provisions to check film piracy in the Cinematograph Act, 1952 making it necessary to have a provision in the Act to check film piracy," a government statement said adding that no person shall, without the written authorization of the author, be permitted to use any audio-visual recording device in a place to knowingly make or transmit a copy of a film.

“If any person contravenes the provisions, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three months but which may extend to three years and with a fine which shall not be less than three lakh rupees but which may extend to 5% of the audited gross production cost or with both," the statement said to detail penalties for such offences.

