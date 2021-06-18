Govt proposes age-classification for movies, can ask CBFC to re-examine films

Film piracy, particularly, the release of pirated version of films on the Internet, causes huge losses to the film industry and government exchequer. In most cases, illegal duplication in cinema halls is the originating point of piracy. “At present, there are no enabling provisions to check film piracy in the Cinematograph Act, 1952 making it necessary to have a provision in the Act to check film piracy," a government statement said adding that no person shall, without the written authorization of the author, be permitted to use any audio-visual recording device in a place to knowingly make or transmit a copy of a film.