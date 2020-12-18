Govt will soon notify the new National Broadcasting Policy, says official

Speaking about granting infrastructure status to the broadcast industry, Shekar sought industry support in terms of giving important inputs to the ministry. "We have been trying to support the broadcasting by getting it declared as infrastructure. But we have not been able to succeed because the few times that we went to the finance ministry they were not convinced with our arguments. I would request the broadcasting industry and the OTT platforms to please support us on this because we will need your help in taking this case to the finance ministry and convince them that as the status of infrastructure has been given to the telecommunication sector, we are also a fit area for that. But we will not be able to do it without your support."