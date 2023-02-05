The 65th Grammy Awards is all set to commence on 5 February 2023. Beyonce has gotten three nominations in the Big Four categories with her album ‘renaissance’ competing in the Album of the Year category.

While the world waits with bated breath to know if pop superstar Beyonce would finally clinch the Album of the Year title in the Grammy Awards 2023, it is to be noted that ‘Renaissance’ is also competing albums in a wide-ranging field. This includes Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, pop musician Harry Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

At second place in the 2023 Grammys nominations list is Kendrick Lamar, who also has three Big Four nods in the album of the year along with record and song of the year categories.

This year, as the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees on November 15 2022, singer-songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.

Grammy Awards 2023: When and where to watch

The ceremony will be aired live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount at 8-11:30 pm ET / 5-8:30 pm PT , as per the official website of Grammys.

In India, one can catch the live streaming from 6am to 10am on Monday, 6 February 2023.

One can visit the official Grammy website as they will be also hosting a feed and a live stream of the red carpet.

Trevor Noah will host the telecast live from downtown Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

Grammy Awards 2023: What is interesting this year?

-Beyoncé could pass Hungarian-British composer Georg Solti as the artist with the most Grammys. (Solti won his record-breaking 31st Grammy in 1997.)

-This year's Grammys have also introduced several new categories, including one for video game music composition. And several non-musicians, such as actor Viola Davis and Amanda Gorman, could take home trophies.

-The show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as special musical tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

-If Bad Bunny wins album of the year for “Un Verano Sin Ti," it would be the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top honor.

-Taylor Swift, whose latest album “Midnights" wasn't eligible for this year's Grammys, could win her first song of the year trophy for “All Too Well."

-An Adele win for song of the year for her track “Easy on Me" would make her the most decorated artist in the category with three wins, the others coming for her megahits “Hello" and “Rolling in the Deep."

