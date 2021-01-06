Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Grammy Awards delayed as Los Angeles struggles with covid surge
FILE - Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to March 14. The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Grammy Awards delayed as Los Angeles struggles with covid surge

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST Bloomberg

The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s biggest accolades, will be delayed until March while Los Angeles battles a Covid-19 surge.

The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s biggest accolades, will be delayed until March while Los Angeles battles a Covid-19 surge.

The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s biggest accolades, will be delayed until March while Los Angeles battles a Covid-19 surge.

The event had been scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with the telecast airing on CBS. It’s now set to be broadcast on March 14, organizers said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The event had been scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with the telecast airing on CBS. It’s now set to be broadcast on March 14, organizers said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The decision to postpone the broadcast followed discussions with health experts and the artists scheduled to appear at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show," was slated to host the event.

“The deteriorating Covid situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," according to a statement from the organizers, including Recording Academy head Harvey Mason Jr. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."

Award shows have struggled with how to respond to the pandemic, underscoring the hurdles facing live events. The Oscars were delayed until April, and organizers gave eligible films more time to qualify. The Emmys, the television industry’s biggest awards, held a largely virtual event in September.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.