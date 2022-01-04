Grammys mull postponement as omicron spread disrupts rebound in entertainment

Kicking off the year with a postponement of “music’s biggest night" would mark the latest setback for a live entertainment industry still reeling from the devastation of worker shortages, outbreaks canceling shows already complicated by vaccine and testing mandates, and empty seats from no-shows. While concert executives for much of last year pointed to the success of outdoor festivals and fans’ eagerness to snap up tickets for future events, the quick spread of Omicron casts a potential shadow over their long-held sentiment that 2022 will be the biggest year ever for live events and a return to normalcy for the entertainment industry at large.