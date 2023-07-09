Lobby group urges GST Council to cut in-cinema F&B tax

Lobby group urges GST Council to cut in-cinema F&B tax1 min read 09 Jul 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in India will discuss a proposal to reduce taxes on food and beverages sold in cinema halls from 18% to 5%. The move is in response to complaints from the Multiplex Association of India, which represents cinema owners. Lower taxes are expected to make cinema visits more affordable and boost revenue for theatre owners. The film industry in India has been struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bollywood releases remaining inconsistent and box office earnings falling short of pre-pandemic levels.
New Delhi: The meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, scheduled for later this week, will discuss a proposal to reduce the taxes on certain categories of food and beverages (F&B) sold inside cinema halls from the existing 18% to 5%. The move is a direct outcome of efforts made by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), an industry lobby group representing cinema owners.
