GST tax cuts spark optimism in advertising and media sectors amid global challenges
Summary
The GST Council's tax revisions have sparked enthusiasm in advertising, leading brands to enhance festive marketing efforts. While sectors like television may benefit, ongoing challenges like high service GST and compliance issues could hinder growth in traditional media.
The latest tax rejig announced by the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council has sparked optimism across the advertising and media ecosystem.
