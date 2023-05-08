‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ earns $114 million in ticket sales from 4,450 locations in North America

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ earns $114 million in ticket sales from 4,450 locations in North America3 min read 08 May 2023, 03:01 AM IST
Internationally, where the film opened in 52 territories including China, ‘Vol. 3’ earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut
There is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which says goodbye to this iteration of the space misfits and its driving creative voice, director James Gunn, earned $114 million in ticket sales from 4,450 locations in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
