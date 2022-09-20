Gujarati film is India’s official entry to Oscars 20233 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 08:34 PM IST
- The film Chhello Show is yet to be released in movie theatres and a big screen launch is scheduled for late 2022
Listen to this article
Putting all speculation to rest and beating high-profile Hindi and southern language titles, small-budget Gujarati drama Chhello Show was selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards for the international film category on Tuesday. The Pan Nalin directed film starring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in lead roles, is yet to be released in movie theatres and a big screen launch is scheduled for late 2022. It beat SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR and political drama The Kashmir Files, both touted to be in the race, for the recognition.