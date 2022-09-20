Gujarati film is India’s official entry to Oscars 2023

The award for best international film feature is given annually by the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States that contains primarily non-English dialogue. The final choice of the official selection is made by the Film Federation of India, an apex body of producers, distributors, exhibitors and studio owners. While Chhello Show was an unexpected choice, critics and film buffs were anticipating either SS Rajamouli’s RRR or Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files to be submitted as the official entry. The former, a high-budget action extravaganza, tells the tale of two fictional Indian revolutionaries and has already carried out a massive promotional campaign in the US. The latter is centered on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the state, having received much backing and appreciation from the political machinery.