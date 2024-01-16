Guntur Kaaram BO collection: Mahesh Babu's movie earns ₹16.5 crore on Day 4
The overseas collection stood at ₹27 crore, which makes the total box office collection of Mahesh Babu's movie breach ₹100 crore mark at 124.65 crore.
Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer and Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie 'Guntur Kaaram' earned almost the same amount on Monday and Sunday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the movie's total India net collection stood at ₹97.65 crore in 4 days.
