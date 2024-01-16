Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Guntur Kaaram BO collection: Mahesh Babu's movie earns 16.5 crore on Day 4

Guntur Kaaram BO collection: Mahesh Babu's movie earns 16.5 crore on Day 4

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • The overseas collection stood at 27 crore, which makes the total box office collection of Mahesh Babu's movie breach 100 crore mark at 124.65 crore.

Guntur Kaaram poster.

Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer and Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie 'Guntur Kaaram' earned almost the same amount on Monday and Sunday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the movie's total India net collection stood at 97.65 crore in 4 days.

The overseas collection stood at 27 crore, which makes the total box office collection of Mahesh Babu's movie breach the 100 crore mark at 124.65 crore. The firm earned 16.5 crore on Monday.

ALSO READ: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns 0.50 crore on 4th Monday

Guntur Kaaram box office collection:

On Friday, the film registered a great opening; it collected 43.5 crore net in India. However, on Saturday Guntur Kaaram saw a 67.19 percent decline in numbers, making 13.25 crore nett in India. Meanwhile, its latest day-wise numbers are now on par with Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, which crossed 55.85 crore in India recently amid positive word of mouth.

The film had collected Rs16 crore on Sunday and an estimated 14.5 crore net in India on Monday. In comparison, Guntur Kaaram earned 14.05 crore and 14.1 crore net on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The film is also clashing with Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, among other films released over the Pongal and Sankranthi weekend.

The movie was released on 12 January.

About Guntur Kaaram:

The movie featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The Telegu movie also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. The film is about a don from Guntur and his love story.

Produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, 'Guntur Kaaram' is an action movie. Before this movie, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas collaborated on blockbuster hits Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

