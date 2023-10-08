Gurdas Maan’s Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada tensions over Nijjar murder allegations

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan’s upcoming Canada tour has been postponed for indefinite period, said Gurjit Bal Productions, the promoter of the tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

“We regret to inform you that Gurdas Maan’s ‘Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan’ Canada tour, scheduled to take place this month, has been POSTPONED. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many of his fans and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," said Gurjit Bal Productions on Sunday on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event management company also said that new dates for the Gurdas Maan’s Canada tour will be announced soon.

“In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being, Gurjit Bal Productions also said.

The registration fees or tickets for Gurdas Maan’s Canada tour, which was scheduled to be held this month, will be refunded, said Gurjit Bal Productions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We understand the time, effort, and anticipation invested by everyone involved in the event, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this change may have caused. We will be taking the necessary steps to refund any registration fees or ticket purchases made for the event. Detailed information regarding the refund process will be shared with you directly via email/website/other preferred communication channel," said the event management company.

The tensions between India and Canada erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations that agents linked to India are involved in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, a Canadian national, was shot dead outside a gurdwara on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a high Sikh population. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the countries had expelled diplomats, and New Delhi suspended visas for Canadians.

