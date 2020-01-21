After collaborating with the likes of French luxury fashion house Balmain and Italian luxury fashion company Versace, Swedish fast-fashion retailer Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) on Tuesday announced its first Indian collaboration with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee . The designer, under his label Sabyasachi, is known for the use of Indian textiles in the construction of modern silhouettes.

Launching on 16 April, the collaboration themed ‘Wanderlust’ will present hand-crafted and eclectic travel pieces, the retailer said.

“At H&M, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi, known for his dynamic use of indigenous crafts and textiles -- a language so stunning, that it permanently altered the fashion and design landscape of the country," said Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at collaborations & special collections, H&M.

H&M, which entered India in 2015, reported sales of ₹1,108.2 crore in the year ended 30 November, 2018. The retailer currently operates a total of 46 stores across the country.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will offer both apparels and accessories for men and women. The collection will be available in all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online on HM.com and Myntra.

“I’m happy to announce the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to ‘ready-to-wear’ and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life," said designer Sabyasachi.

Taking cues from India’s rich textile, craft and history, the collection will be a mix of modern and traditional silhouettes tilting towards athleisure. A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation founded by the designer.

Sabyasachi, hailing from Kolkata, launched his label in the summer of 1999. Currently, the label offers couture, ready to wear, fine jewellery and accessories. The designer has five flagship stores across India. He has dressed some of the biggest celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukherji, Nita Ambani and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Increasingly, international brands entering India are localising their collection to woo consumers. Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo, which opened its first India store in October 2019, also collaborated with local designer Rina Singh to launch a Kurta Collection as part of its launch that included tunics, dresses, pants and stoles.

