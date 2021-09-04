New Delhi: Haathi Mere Saathi , an action-adventure starring Rana Daggubati, will not wait for theatres to reopen to release the Hindi version, but will go for a direct-to-TV launch on Zee Cinema on 18 September. This will be followed by a premier on Eros Now.

The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon and produced by Eros International. Its Tamil and Telugu versions, Kaadan and Aranya, were released in theatres in March, before the second covid wave.

“Haathi Mere Saathi is an important film and story that needs to be told and it’s great that through its direct-to-TV release on Zee Cinema and post-release streaming on Eros Now, it will reach the audiences across the nation," Daggubati said in a statement.

Ruchir Tiwari, cluster head, Zee Hindi movies said the pandemic disrupted the usual ways of presenting any work of art and led platforms to scout for ways to manoeuvre through the new normal. “Unique initiatives like direct-to-TV releases of films is our way of setting up a new path to bring interesting stories to audiences while also giving films a platform to reach their fans. Television is a medium of entertainment that is accessible by a majority of the people," Tiwari said in a statement.

Bypassing theatrical release in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic may be common by now but some filmmakers are preferring a television premiere instead of streaming movies on OTT platforms as an alternative. Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Darbar, Reliance Entertainment’s Mandela and Aelay and Tamil film Sarbath are among titles that saw a release on satellite television, cashing in on holiday weekends when broadcasters are known to grab family audience eyeballs and good festive advertising. The strategy works better for small-budget films that make profits by way of satellite right sales followed by a digital premiere, not being able to command the high rates that OTT platforms are willing to pay as they vie for big star, mainstream movies for direct-to-digital release.

