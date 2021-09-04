‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ set for direct-to-TV release on Zee Cinema

Bypassing theatrical release in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic may be common by now but some filmmakers are preferring a television premiere instead of streaming movies on OTT platforms as an alternative. Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Darbar, Reliance Entertainment’s Mandela and Aelay and Tamil film Sarbath are among titles that saw a release on satellite television, cashing in on holiday weekends when broadcasters are known to grab family audience eyeballs and good festive advertising. The strategy works better for small-budget films that make profits by way of satellite right sales followed by a digital premiere, not being able to command the high rates that OTT platforms are willing to pay as they vie for big star, mainstream movies for direct-to-digital release.