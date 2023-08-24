‘Haddi’ explores a ‘gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city’

Makers of the much-awaited bone-chilling revenge drama, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap has unveiled the trailer of the film "Haddi."

Taking to Instagram, Anurag released the trailer video.

Sharing the video, he posted, "Has revenge ever looked this bone-chilling? #Haddi aa raha hai with a tale of vengeance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Releasing on 7th September only on #ZEE5 #HaddiOnZEE5."

"Haddi" explores a "gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city", a release reads.

Set against the backdrop of modern ruins in the NCR, the film takes into the life of Haddi, a rookie transgender, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the crime chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster-turned-politician played by Anurag Kashyap.

"Haddi" also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

“I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make Haddi what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. Haddi is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense and unlike anything you have ever seen before. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi on ZEE5 and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama," Anurag Kashyap said in a statement.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap are in leading roles. Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla are in supporting roles. The film is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.