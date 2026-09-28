Surge in faith-based film announcements as spiritual gurus seen as next box office saviour

A host of film studios have launched and will be releasing movies based on religious gurus and spiritual leaders, as devotional drama Hanuman Ansh finds unexpected success at the box office, with domestic earnings of more than ₹290 crore alone.
While Abundantia Entertainment has announced Haare Ka Sahara, Baba Khatu Shyam Hamara, a theatrical feature film inspired by the story and faith of devotees of Shri Khatu Shyam Ji, Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi will be making Rambola, on the legacy of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas. Two other titles, Tera Sai, starring Sanjay Mishra as Shirdi Sai Baba, and White, featuring Vikrant Massey as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, are also slated for release.