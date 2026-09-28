Surge in faith-based film announcements as spiritual gurus seen as next box office saviour

Lata Jha
4 min read28 Sep 2026, 11:46 AM IST
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Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi will be making Rambola, a film based on the legacy of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas.
Summary
Hanuman Ansh’s success is spurring studios to explore faith-based films, but industry experts warn against oversaturation and stress the need for sensitivity and authentic storytelling.

A host of film studios have launched and will be releasing movies based on religious gurus and spiritual leaders, as devotional drama Hanuman Ansh finds unexpected success at the box office, with domestic earnings of more than 290 crore alone.

While Abundantia Entertainment has announced Haare Ka Sahara, Baba Khatu Shyam Hamara, a theatrical feature film inspired by the story and faith of devotees of Shri Khatu Shyam Ji, Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi will be making Rambola, on the legacy of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas. Two other titles, Tera Sai, starring Sanjay Mishra as Shirdi Sai Baba, and White, featuring Vikrant Massey as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, are also slated for release.

Entertainment industry experts suggest the sleeper hit has unveiled a reliable box office formula, proving small-scale mythological or devotional movies can work without the high budgets or star casts that tentpole productions such as Ramayana boast of. These films are based on figures with living followings, and the audience is simply revisiting a devotion with emotional pull.

Built-in audience

“The appeal of faith-based stories starts with an extraordinary advantage: they are, in a sense, already pre-owned by the audience. That gives a storyteller the possibility of an instant emotional connect. There is a massive cultural constituency within which these stories operate, and it is a grossly underserved audience,” Vikram Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer, Abundantia Entertainment said.

The addressable audience for faith and devotional stories is potentially amongst the largest of any movie-going segment in India, Malhotra added. It cuts across metros and smaller towns, theatrical audiences and viewers who may not otherwise visit cinemas frequently, and often across generations within the same family.

“But the size of the following cannot be confused with the size of the box office. A saint may have millions of followers and a shrine may attract millions of devotees, but that doesn’t automatically make a film compelling,” Malhotra said adding that the fundamental rules of cinema remain exactly the same: you still need a good story, told smartly and emotionally.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy, PVR INOX Ltd agreed the next 18 to 24 months will see several films based on figures within the ambit of Hindu faith but going beyond those personalities to touch upon broader aspects of Hindu philosophy itself. That said, older examples of films belonging to the genre, such as Shirdi Ke Sai Baba (1977), remain, Gianchandani pointed out.

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To be sure, there are important distinctions between mythological spectacles like Ramayana and devotional or faith-based storytelling such as Hanuman Ansh. A large-scale mythology film comes with the promise of scale: world-building, action, stars, technology and a heightened visual experience. A film centred around a saint, a devotee or a specific tradition builds on its strength of feeling personal and intimate rather than a spectacle.

Unlike big mythological epics that feature stars, unfamiliar actors can sometimes become an advantage because the audience sees the character rather than the celebrity.

Old genre, new confidence

According to Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, what we're seeing isn't a brand-new genre so much as a rediscovery of a very old one. Devotional and saint-based storytelling has deep roots in Indian cinema going back decades. What's changed is the commercial confidence around it.

“A film like Hanuman Ansh proved that faith-based content doesn't need a mythological scale or a star cast to travel; it needs authentic emotional resonance. Titles like Rambola, Tera Sai and the Khatu Shyam film are riding that confidence,” Munshi said.

The box office potential for such films is real, but it's a different kind of potential than a tentpole release.

“Think long-tail and word-of-mouth, not an opening-weekend spike, and the trade should price expectations accordingly rather than expecting every new title to repeat Hanuman Ansh. These films build gradually, helped by community bookings and festival timing tied to the saint in question,” Munshi said.

Also Read | Why OTT platforms are taking their hits to theatres

Risks ahead

That said, two real challenges remain. One, saturation, since multiple similar titles announced close together will force audiences to pick and choose, so storytelling needs to differentiate; and authenticity, since devotees are far less forgiving of a rushed or opportunistic portrayal than a general audience would be of an ordinary film gone wrong.

Hanuman Ansh should be treated as an outlier, not a financial template. If ten similar films are immediately commissioned because one film generated an exceptional return, the industry could very quickly oversupply the audience,” said Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director, CineNow, an entertainment financing platform.

There are other challenges. Religious narratives require far greater sensitivity around historical interpretation, miracles, iconography, dialogue and representation, Dalmia said. Unlike fictional characters, audiences can have a deeply personal relationship with these figures. A factual or creative dispute can therefore become a reputational, legal or exhibition issue.

“There is also the risk of becoming overtly instructional rather than cinematic. Faith may bring the first audience, but storytelling determines whether word-of-mouth expands beyond the core devotional community,” he added.

Also Read | From niche to nationwide, smaller regional cinemas find their moment

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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