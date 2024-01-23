HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Mandir inauguration fails to lift Telugu superhero movie, 57% drop on Monday
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan saw the biggest drop in numbers since its release. On Monday, it collected ₹7.5 crore, a drop of 57.39% from the previous day. Monday, January 22, coincided with the much-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The ceremony apparently failed to lift the numbers for the movie which is inspired by the Hindutva ideology of “Akhand Bharat", as mentioned in its trailer.