HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan saw the biggest drop in numbers since its release. On Monday, it collected ₹7.5 crore, a drop of 57.39% from the previous day. Monday, January 22, coincided with the much-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The ceremony apparently failed to lift the numbers for the movie which is inspired by the Hindutva ideology of "Akhand Bharat", as mentioned in its trailer.

The movie witnessed great business during the weekend though. On Saturday, it collected ₹14.6 crore and minted ₹17.6 crore on Sunday.

The movie has been doing quite well since its release. In the first week, it collected ₹99.85 crore in the domestic market, with ₹73.89 crore coming from the Telugu version. The Hindi version did well as well. It collected ₹24.5 crore in the first week while the Tamil version earned ₹78 lakh and the Kannada version ₹52 lakh. The Malayalam version saw the poorest business with just ₹16 lakh in the first week.

The movie's number on the second Saturday ( ₹14.25 crore) was even better than its first Saturday numbers. On the first Saturday, it collected ₹12.45 crore.

The domestic net collection for the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role stands at ₹139.55 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at ₹153.2 crore and ₹45 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in ₹198.2 crore worldwide.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. Sriram Raghavan's Bollywood movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has collected ₹17.72 crore net in India so far. With gross box office collection in India at ₹20.75 crore and ₹2.75 crore in the overseas market, the movie has earned ₹23.5 crore worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better than the two. It has already crossed ₹119.2 crore net in the domestic market. The gross box office in India stands at ₹138.3 crore while ₹30 crore has come from the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer stands at ₹168.3 crore now.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

