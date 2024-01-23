Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Mandir inauguration fails to lift Telugu superhero movie, 57% drop on Monday

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Mandir inauguration fails to lift Telugu superhero movie, 57% drop on Monday

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie eyes 200 crore worldwide

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan saw the biggest drop in numbers since its release. On Monday, it collected 7.5 crore, a drop of 57.39% from the previous day. Monday, January 22, coincided with the much-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The ceremony apparently failed to lift the numbers for the movie which is inspired by the Hindutva ideology of “Akhand Bharat", as mentioned in its trailer.

The movie witnessed great business during the weekend though. On Saturday, it collected 14.6 crore and minted 17.6 crore on Sunday.

The movie has been doing quite well since its release. In the first week, it collected 99.85 crore in the domestic market, with 73.89 crore coming from the Telugu version. The Hindi version did well as well. It collected 24.5 crore in the first week while the Tamil version earned 78 lakh and the Kannada version 52 lakh. The Malayalam version saw the poorest business with just 16 lakh in the first week.

The movie’s number on the second Saturday ( 14.25 crore) was even better than its first Saturday numbers. On the first Saturday, it collected 12.45 crore.

The domestic net collection for the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role stands at 139.55 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at 153.2 crore and 45 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in 198.2 crore worldwide.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram

Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. Sriram Raghavan's Bollywood movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has collected 17.72 crore net in India so far. With gross box office collection in India at 20.75 crore and 2.75 crore in the overseas market, the movie has earned 23.5 crore worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better than the two. It has already crossed 119.2 crore net in the domestic market. The gross box office in India stands at 138.3 crore while 30 crore has come from the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer stands at 168.3 crore now.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
