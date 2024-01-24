 HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja starrer movie stands at ₹209.1 crore worldwide | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 09:48:25
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,439.00 0.80%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.80 1.31%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,833.40 -0.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 303.95 0.50%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,053.90 -3.21%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja starrer movie stands at 209.1 crore worldwide
Back Back

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja starrer movie stands at ₹209.1 crore worldwide

 Livemint

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer, collected over ₹209.1 crore worldwide on day 12. The film witnessed a dip in India collection and earned ₹161.1 crore nett in the country.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja is in the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)Premium
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja is in the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer , Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai starrer Telugu movie HanuMan box office day 12 collections stood at 209.1 crore worldwide on January 23.

As per Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has witnessed a dip in its India collection on its second Tuesday. The Hindi version collected over 1.35 crore on day 12. The film was released in theatres on January 12. Till day 12, the film earned 161.1 crore nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates.

Also Read | TV, streaming companies in distress over draft broadcast bill

The film experienced significant success over the weekend. It garnered 14.6 crore on Saturday and an impressive 17.6 crore on Sunday.

Since its release, the movie has consistently performed well. In the initial week, it secured 99.85 crore in the domestic market, with 73.89 crore attributed to the Telugu version. The Hindi version also performed admirably, collecting 24.5 crore in the first week. Meanwhile, the Tamil version earned 78 lakh, the Kannada version 52 lakh, and the Malayalam version had the lowest earnings at 16 lakh during the initial week.

Also Read | 2024 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list here

HanuMan also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The Telugu-language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Also Read | Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s film sells over 1 lakh tickets for Day 1

On January 23, on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced his new film titled Jai Hanuman. Taking to X, Prasanth wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha @ThePVCU."

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App