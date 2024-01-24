HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer , Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai starrer Telugu movie HanuMan box office day 12 collections stood at ₹209.1 crore worldwide on January 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has witnessed a dip in its India collection on its second Tuesday. The Hindi version collected over ₹1.35 crore on day 12. The film was released in theatres on January 12. Till day 12, the film earned ₹161.1 crore nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates.

The film experienced significant success over the weekend. It garnered ₹14.6 crore on Saturday and an impressive ₹17.6 crore on Sunday.

Since its release, the movie has consistently performed well. In the initial week, it secured ₹99.85 crore in the domestic market, with ₹73.89 crore attributed to the Telugu version. The Hindi version also performed admirably, collecting ₹24.5 crore in the first week. Meanwhile, the Tamil version earned ₹78 lakh, the Kannada version ₹52 lakh, and the Malayalam version had the lowest earnings at ₹16 lakh during the initial week.

HanuMan also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The Telugu-language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

On January 23, on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced his new film titled Jai Hanuman. Taking to X, Prasanth wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha @ThePVCU."

