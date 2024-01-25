 HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Telugu superhero movie sees lowest business since release, earns ₹3.46 crore | Mint
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Telugu superhero movie sees lowest business since release, earns ₹3.46 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Teja Sajja plays the lead character in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)Premium
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Teja Sajja plays the lead character in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan did the lowest business since its release. On the second Wednesday, it collected 3.46 crore in the domestic market, a drop of 25.59% from the previous day. On Tuesday, it saw a drop of 33.09% from the previous day and earned 4.65 crore.

The drop started Monday, January 22, which coincided with the much-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The ceremony apparently failed to lift the numbers for the movie which is inspired by the Hindutva ideology of “Akhand Bharat", as mentioned in its trailer. The movie saw the biggest drop since its release, 60.51%. It managed to earn 6.95 crore.

The movie, however, witnessed great business during the weekend though. On Saturday, it collected 14.6 crore and minted 17.6 crore on Sunday.

The movie has been doing quite well since its release. In the first week, it collected 99.85 crore in the domestic market, with 73.89 crore coming from the Telugu version. The Hindi version did well as well. It collected 24.5 crore in the first week while the Tamil version earned 78 lakh and the Kannada version 52 lakh. The Malayalam version saw the poorest business with just 16 lakh in the first week.

The movie’s number on the second Saturday ( 14.25 crore) was even better than its first Saturday numbers. On the first Saturday, it collected 12.45 crore.

HanuMan mints 215.6 crore worldwide

The domestic net collection for the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role stands at 147.11 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at 166.6 crore and 49 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in 215.6 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Published: 25 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST
