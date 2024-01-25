HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan did the lowest business since its release. On the second Wednesday, it collected ₹3.46 crore in the domestic market, a drop of 25.59% from the previous day. On Tuesday, it saw a drop of 33.09% from the previous day and earned ₹4.65 crore.

The drop started Monday, January 22, which coincided with the much-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The ceremony apparently failed to lift the numbers for the movie which is inspired by the Hindutva ideology of “Akhand Bharat", as mentioned in its trailer. The movie saw the biggest drop since its release, 60.51%. It managed to earn ₹6.95 crore.

The movie, however, witnessed great business during the weekend though. On Saturday, it collected ₹14.6 crore and minted ₹17.6 crore on Sunday.

The movie has been doing quite well since its release. In the first week, it collected ₹99.85 crore in the domestic market, with ₹73.89 crore coming from the Telugu version. The Hindi version did well as well. It collected ₹24.5 crore in the first week while the Tamil version earned ₹78 lakh and the Kannada version ₹52 lakh. The Malayalam version saw the poorest business with just ₹16 lakh in the first week.

The movie’s number on the second Saturday ( ₹14.25 crore) was even better than its first Saturday numbers. On the first Saturday, it collected ₹12.45 crore.

HanuMan mints ₹ 215.6 crore worldwide

The domestic net collection for the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role stands at ₹147.11 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at ₹166.6 crore and ₹49 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in ₹215.6 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!