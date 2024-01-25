HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Telugu superhero movie sees lowest business since release, earns ₹3.46 crore
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan did the lowest business since its release. On the second Wednesday, it collected ₹3.46 crore in the domestic market, a drop of 25.59% from the previous day. On Tuesday, it saw a drop of 33.09% from the previous day and earned ₹4.65 crore.