HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: The magnum opus HanuMan continued its impressive run at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs.108.79 crore net for the Telugu version till its 14th day in India. This brings the film's total domestic net collection to a commendable ₹150.43 crore. The movie collected around ₹3.28 crore on Day 14, indicating a decline of 6.29%, according to early estimates.

The decline commenced on January 22, aligning with the highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Despite expectations, the ceremony did not provide a boost to the movie's viewership, inspired by the Hindutva ideology of "Akhand Bharat" as highlighted in its trailer.

Experiencing its most significant drop since its premiere, the film saw a decrease of 60.51% managing to accumulate only ₹6.95 crore in earnings, as reported by Livemint earlier.

With a worldwide collection estimated at ₹220.6 crore (domestic gross at ₹170.6 crore), HanuMan is way ahead of its production budget of reportedly ₹30 crore.

Also Read | Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer teaches us 2 simple but important money lessons

Prasanth Varma, the mastermind behind HanuMan, is no stranger to the world of mythology. His 2018 film, Abhimanyu, explored the Mahabharata warrior's tragic tale with a visually stunning reimagining. With HanuMan, however, Varma takes a giant leap, merging his devotional background with a contemporary superhero narrative.

Also Read | HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Telugu superhero movie sees lowest business since release, earns ₹3.46 crore

Teja Sajja, the young actor who embodied HanuMan on screen, delivered a performance that is both powerful and nuanced. He seamlessly transitioned between the film's action sequences and its quieter moments, capturing the essence of HanuMan's strength, vulnerability, and unwavering faith.

Also Read | Fighter review: ‘Better than Pathaan’, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Air Force movie gives ‘goosebumps’ to viewers

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!