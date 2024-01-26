 HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Teja Sajja's movie crosses ₹150 crore in India, mints ₹220.6 crore worldwide | Mint
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Teja Sajja's movie crosses ₹150 crore in India, mints ₹220.6 crore worldwide

 Livemint

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: The film's total domestic net collection now stands at ₹150.43 crore.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Teja Sajja plays the lead character in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)Premium
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Teja Sajja plays the lead character in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: The magnum opus HanuMan continued its impressive run at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs.108.79 crore net for the Telugu version till its 14th day in India. This brings the film's total domestic net collection to a commendable 150.43 crore. The movie collected around 3.28 crore on Day 14, indicating a decline of 6.29%, according to early estimates.

The decline commenced on January 22, aligning with the highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Despite expectations, the ceremony did not provide a boost to the movie's viewership, inspired by the Hindutva ideology of "Akhand Bharat" as highlighted in its trailer. 

Experiencing its most significant drop since its premiere, the film saw a decrease of 60.51% managing to accumulate only 6.95 crore in earnings, as reported by Livemint earlier.

With a worldwide collection estimated at 220.6 crore (domestic gross at 170.6 crore), HanuMan is way ahead of its production budget of reportedly 30 crore.

Prasanth Varma, the mastermind behind HanuMan, is no stranger to the world of mythology. His 2018 film, Abhimanyu, explored the Mahabharata warrior's tragic tale with a visually stunning reimagining. With HanuMan, however, Varma takes a giant leap, merging his devotional background with a contemporary superhero narrative.

Teja Sajja, the young actor who embodied HanuMan on screen, delivered a performance that is both powerful and nuanced. He seamlessly transitioned between the film's action sequences and its quieter moments, capturing the essence of HanuMan's strength, vulnerability, and unwavering faith.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Published: 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST
