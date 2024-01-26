HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Teja Sajja's movie crosses ₹150 crore in India, mints ₹220.6 crore worldwide
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: The film's total domestic net collection now stands at ₹150.43 crore.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 14: The magnum opus HanuMan continued its impressive run at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs.108.79 crore net for the Telugu version till its 14th day in India. This brings the film's total domestic net collection to a commendable ₹150.43 crore. The movie collected around ₹3.28 crore on Day 14, indicating a decline of 6.29%, according to early estimates.