HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 17: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ saw slight increase in its daily collection. Early estimatest show that the film collected 7.50 crore on its seventeenth day, Sacnilk.com has reported. Speaking of the film total collection, the film has earned ₹172.50 crore net within seventeen days of its release, film industry tracker Sacnilk.com stated.

On 29 January, HanuMan makers took to social media and revealed that the film minted ₹250 crore worldwide. Prasanth shared a poster and wrote, “Humbled and Amazed with this Nonchalant and Unanimous Response (folded hands emoji) #JaiHanuman."

The Tollywood film performed well on its first day at the Box Office even better than Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas by minting ₹11.91 crore net in India on its release day. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film as “REMARKABLE BLEND of Devotion, Humor , emotions & action" that entertains throughout the run time." Speaking of its collection, the film minted ₹99.85 crore in Week 1 and ₹58.65 crore in Week 2.

"HanuMan" is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Sajja), a petty thief who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero. The film marks the beginning of a cinematic universe and Prasanth Varma has already planned two follow-ups -- "Jai HanuMan" and "Adhira".

Prasanth Varma's directorial effort features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in main roles. HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios and produced by PrimeShow Entertainment. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

