HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 17: Prashanth Varma's film mints ₹250 crore worldwide. Check full stats here
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 17: Directed by Prasanth Varma, 'HanuMan' is a superhero film set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where a petty thief gains the powers of Lord Hanuman to save the people.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 17: Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ saw slight increase in its daily collection. Early estimatest show that the film collected 7.50 crore on its seventeenth day, Sacnilk.com has reported. Speaking of the film total collection, the film has earned ₹172.50 crore net within seventeen days of its release, film industry tracker Sacnilk.com stated.