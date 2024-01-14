HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, saw a 55.65% jump in its Box Office Collection on the second day. The movie collected ₹12.53 crore on the first Saturday. This included ₹8.4 crore from the Telugu version and ₹4.13 crore from the Hindi version. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With ₹14.05 crore Gross Box Office Collection in India and ₹9.45 crore from the overseas market, the movie has collected ₹23.5 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: SRK's film mints ₹ 456.70 crore worldwide HanuMan, touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu, picked up even before its release. The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, fetched ₹4.15 crore on Thursday. On its release day, the movie minted ₹8.05 crore. ₹5.89 crore came from Telugu while the Hindi version brought home ₹2.1 crore.

Teja Sajja plays Hanumanthu, the protagonist of the movie. He hails from an imaginary place called Anjanadri. He gets the superhuman powers of the Hindu god Hanuman and fights for his people.

The movie also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who plays Hanumanthu’s elder sister, Anjamma, and Amritha Aiyer who plays Hanumanthu's love interest, Meenakshi.

Also Read: Salaar box office Day 23: Prabhas' movie crosses ₹ 475.1 crore in India in three weeks Prasanth Varma known for Zombie Reddy The movie is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. HanuMan happens to be the first instalment of the "Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe". Varma is known for writing and directing Zombie Reddy. The zombie comedy also featured Teja Sajja in the lead role. The movie also featured Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar.

Also Read: Animal Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranbir Kapoor's film roars past ₹ 900 crore mark Made with ₹4 crore, the movie made around ₹11 crore, as per Sacnilk. Zombie Reddy: Revenge of the Dead, a sequel to the original movie, is reportedly in the works.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

