HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees 55.65% jump on first Saturday

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2: HanuMan, stars Teja Sajja in the lead role

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, saw a 55.65% jump in its Box Office Collection on the second day. The movie collected 12.53 crore on the first Saturday. This included 8.4 crore from the Telugu version and 4.13 crore from the Hindi version.

With 14.05 crore Gross Box Office Collection in India and 9.45 crore from the overseas market, the movie has collected 23.5 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: SRK's film mints 456.70 crore worldwide

HanuMan, touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu, picked up even before its release. The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, fetched 4.15 crore on Thursday. On its release day, the movie minted 8.05 crore. 5.89 crore came from Telugu while the Hindi version brought home 2.1 crore.

Teja Sajja plays Hanumanthu, the protagonist of the movie. He hails from an imaginary place called Anjanadri. He gets the superhuman powers of the Hindu god Hanuman and fights for his people.

The movie also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who plays Hanumanthu’s elder sister, Anjamma, and Amritha Aiyer who plays Hanumanthu's love interest, Meenakshi.

Also Read: Salaar box office Day 23: Prabhas' movie crosses 475.1 crore in India in three weeks

Prasanth Varma known for Zombie Reddy

The movie is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. HanuMan happens to be the first instalment of the “Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe". Varma is known for writing and directing Zombie Reddy. The zombie comedy also featured Teja Sajja in the lead role. The movie also featured Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar.

Also Read: Animal Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranbir Kapoor's film roars past 900 crore mark

Made with 4 crore, the movie made around 11 crore, as per Sacnilk. Zombie Reddy: Revenge of the Dead, a sequel to the original movie, is reportedly in the works.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
