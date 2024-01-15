HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees further jump on first Sunday, mints ₹40.15 crore
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, saw a 24.50% jump in its Box Office Collection on the third day. The movie collected ₹15.50 crore on the first Sunday.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
