HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees further jump on first Sunday, mints ₹40.15 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: The movie collected ₹15.50 crore on the first Sunday. (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)Premium
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: The movie collected ₹15.50 crore on the first Sunday. (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, saw a 24.50% jump in its Box Office Collection on the third day. The movie collected 15.50 crore on the first Sunday. 

Earlier on Saturday, the movie saw a 55.65% jump and collected 12.53 crore. This included 8.4 crore from the Telugu version and 4.13 crore from the Hindi version. The total estimated domestic collection now stands at 40.15 crore.

HanuMan is touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu. It picked up even before its release. The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, minted 4.15 crore on Thursday. On its release day, the movie fetched 8.05 crore. 5.89 crore came from the Telugu version while the Hindi version brought home 2.1 crore.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. The movie collected 2.55 crore on its release day. It minted 2.3 crore from the Hindi version and 22 lakh from the Tamil version. 

On the first Saturday, it collected 3.45 crore. On Sunday, it collected 3.75 crore, as per early estimates. The total domestic collection stands at 9.65 crore after the third day.

Rana Daggubati removes shoes

Actor Rana Daggubati was earlier seen coming to watch HanuMan. At first, he posed for photographs but did not stand before the movie posters.

When reporters asked him to pose in front of the posters, he removed his shoes before standing with the images of Lord Hanuman, apparently following the Hindu custom of taking off shoes before entering a holy place.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 15 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST
