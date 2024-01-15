HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, saw a 24.50% jump in its Box Office Collection on the third day. The movie collected ₹15.50 crore on the first Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Saturday, the movie saw a 55.65% jump and collected ₹12.53 crore. This included ₹8.4 crore from the Telugu version and ₹4.13 crore from the Hindi version. The total estimated domestic collection now stands at ₹40.15 crore.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: SRK’s movie still holding strong HanuMan is touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu. It picked up even before its release. The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, minted ₹4.15 crore on Thursday. On its release day, the movie fetched ₹8.05 crore. ₹5.89 crore came from the Telugu version while the Hindi version brought home ₹2.1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. The movie collected ₹2.55 crore on its release day. It minted ₹2.3 crore from the Hindi version and ₹22 lakh from the Tamil version.

Also Read: HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja or Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi, who’s winning? On the first Saturday, it collected ₹3.45 crore. On Sunday, it collected ₹3.75 crore, as per early estimates. The total domestic collection stands at ₹9.65 crore after the third day.

Rana Daggubati removes shoes Actor Rana Daggubati was earlier seen coming to watch HanuMan. At first, he posed for photographs but did not stand before the movie posters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer teaches us 2 simple but important money lessons When reporters asked him to pose in front of the posters, he removed his shoes before standing with the images of Lord Hanuman, apparently following the Hindu custom of taking off shoes before entering a holy place.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!