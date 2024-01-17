HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Prasanth Varma’s movie eyes ₹100 crore, earns ₹12.75 crore on Tuesday
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, continues to get strong numbers even on weekdays. As per early estimates, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned ₹12.75 crore on Tuesday in India. Earlier, it passed the Monday test successfully after minting ₹15.2 crore.