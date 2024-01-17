Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Prasanth Varma’s movie eyes 100 crore, earns 12.75 crore on Tuesday

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Prasanth Varma’s movie eyes 100 crore, earns 12.75 crore on Tuesday

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie is doing great business

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, continues to get strong numbers even on weekdays. As per early estimates, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned 12.75 crore on Tuesday in India. Earlier, it passed the Monday test successfully after minting 15.2 crore.

The first superhero movie in Telugu saw a 24.50% jump in its Box Office Collection on the third day. The movie collected 15.50 crore on the first Sunday.

Also Read: 69th Filmfare Awards 2024: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; Here's the list of nominees

Earlier on Saturday, the movie saw a 55.65% jump and collected 12.53 crore. This included 8.4 crore from the Telugu version and 4.13 crore from the Hindi version. The total estimated domestic collection now stands at 40.15 crore.

With India collections at 68.75 crore and overseas business at 30 crore, HanuMan is all set to cross the 100-crore mark on the first Wednesday. The movie, also released in Hindi, picked up even before its release.

Also Read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection: Who’s winning?

The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, minted 4.15 crore on Thursday. On its release day, the movie fetched 8.05 crore. 5.89 crore came from the Telugu version while the Hindi version brought home 2.1 crore.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram

Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. The movie collected 2.55 crore on its release day. It minted 2.3 crore from the Hindi version and 22 lakh from the Tamil version. On the first Saturday, it collected 3.45 crore. On Sunday, it collected 3.83 crore.

Also Read: HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Who’s winning?

The Sriram Raghavan directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, apparently failed the Monday test as it collected only 1.65 crore. On Tuesday, it made the business of 1.15 crore. The total domestic business now stands at 12.53.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better. After opening with 41.3 crore, Mahesh Babu’s movie earned 13.55 crore and 14.05 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Monday saw the business of 14.1 crore and Tuesday 11.50 crore.

Also Read: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer teaches us 2 simple but important money lessons

The total domestic box office stands at 94.50 crore. With 27 crore in the overseas market, the worldwide collection is 124.65 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
