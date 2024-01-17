HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, continues to get strong numbers even on weekdays. As per early estimates, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned ₹12.75 crore on Tuesday in India. Earlier, it passed the Monday test successfully after minting ₹15.2 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first superhero movie in Telugu saw a 24.50% jump in its Box Office Collection on the third day. The movie collected ₹15.50 crore on the first Sunday.

Also Read: 69th Filmfare Awards 2024: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; Here's the list of nominees Earlier on Saturday, the movie saw a 55.65% jump and collected ₹12.53 crore. This included ₹8.4 crore from the Telugu version and ₹4.13 crore from the Hindi version. The total estimated domestic collection now stands at ₹40.15 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With India collections at ₹68.75 crore and overseas business at ₹30 crore, HanuMan is all set to cross the ₹100-crore mark on the first Wednesday. The movie, also released in Hindi, picked up even before its release.

Also Read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection: Who’s winning? The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, minted ₹4.15 crore on Thursday. On its release day, the movie fetched ₹8.05 crore. ₹5.89 crore came from the Telugu version while the Hindi version brought home ₹2.1 crore.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. The movie collected ₹2.55 crore on its release day. It minted ₹2.3 crore from the Hindi version and ₹22 lakh from the Tamil version. On the first Saturday, it collected ₹3.45 crore. On Sunday, it collected ₹3.83 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Who’s winning? The Sriram Raghavan directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, apparently failed the Monday test as it collected only ₹1.65 crore. On Tuesday, it made the business of ₹1.15 crore. The total domestic business now stands at ₹12.53.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better. After opening with ₹41.3 crore, Mahesh Babu’s movie earned ₹13.55 crore and ₹14.05 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Monday saw the business of ₹14.1 crore and Tuesday ₹11.50 crore.

Also Read: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer teaches us 2 simple but important money lessons The total domestic box office stands at ₹94.50 crore. With ₹27 crore in the overseas market, the worldwide collection is ₹124.65 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

