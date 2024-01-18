HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 6: Prasanth Varma’s film rakes in more than ₹80 crore
HanuMan Box Office Collection: The Telugu superhero movie 'HanuMan' earned over ₹36 crore in its opening weekend, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur praising the film's special effects.
Film HanuMan, helmed by Prasanth Varma has continued to stay strong in its first week at the box office. The mythological drama film has minted more than ₹80 crore, according to sacnilk report. On Wednesday, HanuMan raked in ₹11.50 crore.
The first superhero movie in Telugu earned more than ₹36 crore on its opening weekend.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur took to X platform and shared a photo with Teja Sajja. The minter called the film HanuMan a, 'cinematic masterpiece', and lauded the special effects of the film.
"HanuMan the film is a cinematic masterpiece with captivating scenes depicting our sanatan dharm! The CGI and VFX in the movie were the icing on the cake.
I commend the makers of the film; their hard work was clearly visible," Anurag Thakur wrote.
Fim HanuMAn was released on 12 January in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, "HanuMan" marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).
The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.
Merry Christmas collections
Film HanuMan is competing with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.
The film is pursuing a target collection of ₹15 crore.
The film Merry Christmas earned ₹2.45 crore on the opening day, followed by ₹3.45 crore and ₹3.83 crore on the second and third days. Yesterday, the film minted ₹1.15 crore.
Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, "Merry Christmas" is billed as "a genre-defying tale" shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors.
While the Hindi version of "Merry Christmas" co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.
The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg, "Merry Christmas" also has cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.
