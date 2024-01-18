Film HanuMan, helmed by Prasanth Varma has continued to stay strong in its first week at the box office. The mythological drama film has minted more than ₹80 crore, according to sacnilk report. On Wednesday, HanuMan raked in ₹11.50 crore.

Moreover, this week, the film, fronted by Teja Sajja, earned ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Prasanth Varma’s movie eyes ₹100 crore "Small film - BIG JUSTICE from the audience. The Humongous Roar of #HANUMAN Resounded at the box office. 100 crores worldwide in just 4 days with limited screens & minimal ticket prices. #HanuManCreatesHistory A @PrasanthVarma Film Starring @tejasajja123," the banner said in the post.

The first superhero movie in Telugu earned more than ₹36 crore on its opening weekend.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took to X platform and shared a photo with Teja Sajja. The minter called the film HanuMan a, 'cinematic masterpiece', and lauded the special effects of the film.

"HanuMan the film is a cinematic masterpiece with captivating scenes depicting our sanatan dharm! The CGI and VFX in the movie were the icing on the cake.

I commend the makers of the film; their hard work was clearly visible," Anurag Thakur wrote.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees further jump

Fim HanuMAn was released on 12 January in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, "HanuMan" marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees 55.65% jump

The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.

Merry Christmas collections

Film HanuMan is competing with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

The film is pursuing a target collection of ₹15 crore.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 5: ₹1.3 crore on first Tuesday

The film Merry Christmas earned ₹2.45 crore on the opening day, followed by ₹3.45 crore and ₹3.83 crore on the second and third days. Yesterday, the film minted ₹1.15 crore.

Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, "Merry Christmas" is billed as "a genre-defying tale" shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors.

While the Hindi version of "Merry Christmas" co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg, "Merry Christmas" also has cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

