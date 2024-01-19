HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Prasanth Varma’s movie mints ₹130.1 crore worldwide
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: HanuMan continues to get strong numbers even on weekdays. As per early estimates, the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role earned ₹9.45 crore on Thursday in India. Even though it’s a dip of 16.67%, it is still a good number since it’s the seventh day since its release. The movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi.