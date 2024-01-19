HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: HanuMan continues to get strong numbers even on weekdays. As per early estimates, the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role earned ₹9.45 crore on Thursday in India. Even though it’s a dip of 16.67%, it is still a good number since it’s the seventh day since its release. The movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: You can still watch 12th Fail in theatres; check where On its release day, HanuMan started with ₹8.05 crore while it minted ₹4.15 crore during the paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers. On Saturday and Sunday, the first superhero movie in Telugu earned ₹12.45 crore and ₹16 crore. It passed the Monday test with flying colours as it made a business of ₹15.2 crore in the domestic market.

Even on Tuesday, HanuMan earned ₹13.11 crore, continuing the strong trend. Then, on Wednesday, it managed to bag ₹11.34 crore. As of now, the net India collection for the movie stands at ₹89.75 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 69th Filmfare Awards 2024: Here's the list of nominees With gross domestic box office collection at ₹93.1 crore and ₹37 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in ₹130.1 crore worldwide.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. The Sriram Raghavan Bollywood directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has collected ₹14.82 crore net in India so far. With gross box office collection in India at ₹16.65 crore and ₹2.75 crore in the overseas market, the movie has earned ₹19.4 crore worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better than the two. It has already crossed ₹106.4 crore net in the domestic market. The gross box office in India stands at ₹119.6 crore while ₹29 crore has come from the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer stands at ₹148.6 crore now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!