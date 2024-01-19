Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Prasanth Varma’s movie mints 130.1 crore worldwide

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Prasanth Varma’s movie mints 130.1 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Teja Sajja plays the lead role in the superhero movie

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: HanuMan continues to get strong numbers even on weekdays. As per early estimates, the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role earned 9.45 crore on Thursday in India. Even though it’s a dip of 16.67%, it is still a good number since it’s the seventh day since its release. The movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi.

On its release day, HanuMan started with 8.05 crore while it minted 4.15 crore during the paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers. On Saturday and Sunday, the first superhero movie in Telugu earned 12.45 crore and 16 crore. It passed the Monday test with flying colours as it made a business of 15.2 crore in the domestic market.

Even on Tuesday, HanuMan earned 13.11 crore, continuing the strong trend. Then, on Wednesday, it managed to bag 11.34 crore. As of now, the net India collection for the movie stands at 89.75 crore.

With gross domestic box office collection at 93.1 crore and 37 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in 130.1 crore worldwide.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram

Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. The Sriram Raghavan Bollywood directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has collected 14.82 crore net in India so far. With gross box office collection in India at 16.65 crore and 2.75 crore in the overseas market, the movie has earned 19.4 crore worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better than the two. It has already crossed 106.4 crore net in the domestic market. The gross box office in India stands at 119.6 crore while 29 crore has come from the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer stands at 148.6 crore now.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
