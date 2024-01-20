 HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Prasanth Varma’s movie crosses ₹100 crore in India, mints ₹142.6 cr worldwide | Mint
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Prasanth Varma’s movie crosses ₹100 crore in India, mints ₹142.6 cr worldwide

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Teja Sajja plays the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)Premium
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Teja Sajja plays the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role minted 9 crore on the second Friday, as per early estimates. As of now, the net India collection for the movie stands at 98.8 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at 104.1 crore and 38.5 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in 142.6 crore worldwide.

The superhero movie continues to get strong numbers even on weekdays. It earned 9.50 crore on Thursday in India. Even though it’s a dip of 16.67%, it is still a good number since it’s the seventh day since its release.

On the day of its release, HanuMan started with 8.05 crore while it minted 4.15 crore during the paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers. On Saturday and Sunday, the first superhero movie in Telugu earned 12.45 crore and 16 crore.

It passed the Monday test as it made a business of 15.2 crore in the domestic market. Even on Tuesday, HanuMan earned 13.11 crore, continuing the strong trend. Then, on Wednesday, it managed to bag 11.34 crore.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram

Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. The Sriram Raghavan directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has collected 15.27 crore net in India so far. With gross box office collection in India at 17.50 crore and 2.75 crore in the overseas market, the Bollywood movie has earned 20.25 crore worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better than the two. It has already crossed 110.9 crore net in the domestic market. The gross box office in India stands at 126.8 crore while 30 crore has come from the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer stands at 156.8 crore now.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 20 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST
