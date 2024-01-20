HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Prasanth Varma’s movie crosses ₹100 crore in India, mints ₹142.6 cr worldwide
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role minted ₹9 crore on the second Friday, as per early estimates. As of now, the net India collection for the movie stands at ₹98.8 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at ₹104.1 crore and ₹38.5 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in ₹142.6 crore worldwide.