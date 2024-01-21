HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Prasanth Varma’s movie refuses to slow down, mints ₹155.7 crore worldwide
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan is refusing to slow down at the box office. It collected ₹14.25 crore on the second Saturday, which was even better than its first Saturday numbers. On the first Saturday, it collected ₹12.45 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at ₹115.7 crore and ₹40 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in ₹155.7 crore worldwide. The domestic net collection for the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role stands at ₹113.85 crore.