 HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Prasanth Varma's movie refuses to slow down, mints ₹155.7 crore worldwide
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Prasanth Varma’s movie refuses to slow down, mints ₹155.7 crore worldwide

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Teja Sajja is in the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RKD Studios)Premium
HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan is refusing to slow down at the box office. It collected 14.25 crore on the second Saturday, which was even better than its first Saturday numbers. On the first Saturday, it collected 12.45 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at 115.7 crore and 40 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in 155.7 crore worldwide. The domestic net collection for the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role stands at 113.85 crore.

HanuMan minted 10.05 crore on the second Friday, better than the estimated business. The first week ended with a net box office collection of 99.85 crore. Earlier, the superhero movie got strong numbers even on weekdays. It earned 9.50 crore on Thursday in India.

On its release day, HanuMan started with 8.05 crore while it minted 4.15 crore during the paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers. On Saturday and Sunday, the first superhero movie in Telugu earned 12.45 crore and 16 crore.

It passed the Monday test as it made a business of 15.2 crore in the domestic market. Even on Tuesday, HanuMan earned 13.11 crore, continuing the strong trend. Then, on Wednesday, it managed to bag 11.34 crore.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram

Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. Sriram Raghavan's Bollywood thriller, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has collected 16.3 crore net in India so far. With gross box office collection in India at 18.1 crore and 2.75 crore in the overseas market, the movie has earned 20.85 crore worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better than the two. It has already crossed 114.4 crore net in the domestic market. The gross box office in India stands at 130.4 crore while 30 crore has come from the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer stands at 160.4 crore now.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published: 21 Jan 2024, 07:21 AM IST
