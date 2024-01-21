HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Telugu superhero movie HanuMan is refusing to slow down at the box office. It collected ₹14.25 crore on the second Saturday, which was even better than its first Saturday numbers. On the first Saturday, it collected ₹12.45 crore. With gross domestic box office collection at ₹115.7 crore and ₹40 crore in the overseas market, the movie has raked in ₹155.7 crore worldwide. The domestic net collection for the Prasanth Varma directorial starring Teja Sajja in the leading role stands at ₹113.85 crore.

HanuMan minted ₹10.05 crore on the second Friday, better than the estimated business. The first week ended with a net box office collection of ₹99.85 crore. Earlier, the superhero movie got strong numbers even on weekdays. It earned ₹9.50 crore on Thursday in India.

On its release day, HanuMan started with ₹8.05 crore while it minted ₹4.15 crore during the paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers. On Saturday and Sunday, the first superhero movie in Telugu earned ₹12.45 crore and ₹16 crore.

It passed the Monday test as it made a business of ₹15.2 crore in the domestic market. Even on Tuesday, HanuMan earned ₹13.11 crore, continuing the strong trend. Then, on Wednesday, it managed to bag ₹11.34 crore.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram

Merry Christmas was released on January 12, the same day HanuMan was released. Sriram Raghavan's Bollywood thriller, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has collected ₹16.3 crore net in India so far. With gross box office collection in India at ₹18.1 crore and ₹2.75 crore in the overseas market, the movie has earned ₹20.85 crore worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram, also released on January 12, fared much better than the two. It has already crossed ₹114.4 crore net in the domestic market. The gross box office in India stands at ₹130.4 crore while ₹30 crore has come from the overseas market. The worldwide box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer stands at ₹160.4 crore now.

