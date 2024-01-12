Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero film 'HanuMan' has been released in theatres on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizensnon the X platform has lauded the film extensively. One user called the film, "a blockbuster on the way".

Some X users shared videos of theatres in which the audience is seen enjoying the film HanuMan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film HanuMan stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles".

"The interval block is mind-blowing. Goosebumps level," a user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user on the IMDb website wrote, “This is the best portrayal of Bhagwan Hanuman ever. Not even the live-action portrayals ever this good. First, the Japanese Anime Movie Ramayana and then this movie made Hanuman take a special place in Indian kids' hearts".

Another user wrote, "Calling this movie decent is a stretch of the word. The direction is choppy. The animation and editing are below par". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the BookMyShow portal, HanuMan has received 9.7 out of 10 ratings. The film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language.

It's a 2-hour 38-minute film about Hanumanthu, an ordinary guy who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself.

According to Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, "The heart of this film lies in nothing but the story of this underdog not realising his own strength, much like Lord Hanuman. And the relationship he shares with his sister, who gets a whistle-worthy moment when she stands up for him". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The English daily said that the film HanuMan has a little bit of everything families look for in a Sankranthi fare.

The protagonist, played by Teja Sajja embraces his abilities and takes on a formidable supervillain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!