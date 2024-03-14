Hanuman OTT release finalised after an initial delay. Find out when you can watch it
Teja Sajja-starrer movie, Hanuman is all set to release on OTT platforms after frequent delays post its theatrical release. The movie will premier on Colors Cineplex and JioCinema on 16th March 2024
After earning a whopping ₹200 crore net amount in India against an approximate budget of ₹40 crore, the superhero film HanuMan is all set to make its OTT debut in the coming days. Released in theatres on January 12 this year, the movie not only received love from the audience but also gained applause from critics.