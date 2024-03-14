After earning a whopping ₹200 crore net amount in India against an approximate budget of ₹40 crore, the superhero film HanuMan is all set to make its OTT debut in the coming days. Released in theatres on January 12 this year, the movie not only received love from the audience but also gained applause from critics.

When will Hanuman release on OTT?

With its engaging storytelling and mind-boggling visual effects, the mythology fiction is all set for its OTT launch on March 16. The movie will premiere at 8 pm on March 16.

Where to watch Hanuman after the OTT release?

The movie will be available on JioCinema for streaming from March 16. Moreover, the movie will premiere simultaneously on Colors Cineplex and JioCinema on 16th March 2024, at 8 pm.

About Hanuman movie

The movie's plot revolves around the fictional village of Anjanadri. The protagonist of the movie Hanumanthu is blessed with the power of Lord Hanuman, which he uses to protest his people. Telugu actor, Teja Sajja beautifully justifies the role of Hanumanthu. The movie has been directed by Prasanth Varma and features stars like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Samuthirakani.

