Business News/ Industry / Media/  Hanuman OTT release finalised after an initial delay. Find out when you can watch it

Hanuman OTT release finalised after an initial delay. Find out when you can watch it

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Teja Sajja-starrer movie, Hanuman is all set to release on OTT platforms after frequent delays post its theatrical release. The movie will premier on Colors Cineplex and JioCinema on 16th March 2024

HanuMan: Teja Sajja is in the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie

After earning a whopping 200 crore net amount in India against an approximate budget of 40 crore, the superhero film HanuMan is all set to make its OTT debut in the coming days. Released in theatres on January 12 this year, the movie not only received love from the audience but also gained applause from critics.

When will Hanuman release on OTT?

With its engaging storytelling and mind-boggling visual effects, the mythology fiction is all set for its OTT launch on March 16. The movie will premiere at 8 pm on March 16.

Where to watch Hanuman after the OTT release?

The movie will be available on JioCinema for streaming from March 16. Moreover, the movie will premiere simultaneously on Colors Cineplex and JioCinema on 16th March 2024, at 8 pm.

About Hanuman movie

The movie's plot revolves around the fictional village of Anjanadri. The protagonist of the movie Hanumanthu is blessed with the power of Lord Hanuman, which he uses to protest his people. Telugu actor, Teja Sajja beautifully justifies the role of Hanumanthu. The movie has been directed by Prasanth Varma and features stars like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Samuthirakani.

