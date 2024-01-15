HanuMan, touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu, is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The movie stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. The movie was released on January 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the same day, Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, was also released. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna and Prakash Raj. Let’s take a look at how these two movies have fared in the Box Office so far.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3 HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, saw a 24.50% jump in its Box Office Collection on the third day. The movie collected ₹15.50 crore on the first Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the movie saw a 55.65% jump and collected ₹12.53 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: SRK’s movie still holding strong This included ₹8.4 crore from the Telugu version and ₹4.13 crore from the Hindi version. The total estimated domestic collection now stands at ₹40.15 crore. The overseas market saw a collection of ₹12 crore.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 3 Guntur Kaaram, on the other hand, has had a mixed weekend. After having a massive opening in India with ₹41.3 crore, the Mahesh Babu movie saw a 67.19% dip on Saturday. It earned ₹13.55 crore.

Also Read: HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja or Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi, who’s winning? The movie saw a slight jump (5.17%) on Sunday as it minted ₹14.25 crore. The total domestic collection now stands at ₹69.10 crore. The movie has earned ₹24 crore in the overseas market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahesh Babu’s last release Mahesh Babu’s last release before this was Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022). With an overseas collection of ₹26.5 crore, the movie minted ₹188.5 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!