Business News/ Industry / Media/  HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja or Mahesh Babu, who’s winning?

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja or Mahesh Babu, who’s winning?

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection: Let's take a look at who's winning - Teja Sajja or Mahesh Babu.

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja and Mahesh Babu.had their movies released on January 12

HanuMan, touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu, is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The movie stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. The movie was released on January 12.

On the same day, Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, was also released. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna and Prakash Raj. Let’s take a look at how these two movies have fared in the Box Office so far.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 3

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, saw a 24.50% jump in its Box Office Collection on the third day. The movie collected 15.50 crore on the first Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the movie saw a 55.65% jump and collected 12.53 crore.

This included 8.4 crore from the Telugu version and 4.13 crore from the Hindi version. The total estimated domestic collection now stands at 40.15 crore. The overseas market saw a collection of 12 crore.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 3

Guntur Kaaram, on the other hand, has had a mixed weekend. After having a massive opening in India with 41.3 crore, the Mahesh Babu movie saw a 67.19% dip on Saturday. It earned 13.55 crore.

The movie saw a slight jump (5.17%) on Sunday as it minted 14.25 crore. The total domestic collection now stands at 69.10 crore. The movie has earned 24 crore in the overseas market.

Mahesh Babu’s last release

Mahesh Babu’s last release before this was Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022). With an overseas collection of 26.5 crore, the movie minted 188.5 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
