Business News/ Industry / Media/  HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja or Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi, who’s winning?

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja or Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi, who’s winning?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Let's find out which movie is earning more.

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: Check out which movie is earning more.

HanuMan, touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu, is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The movie stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. The movie was released on January 12.

On the same day, Merry Christmas, directed by legendary filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, was also released. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Let’s take a look at how these two movies have fared in the Box Office so far.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2

On its release day, the movie minted 8.05 crore. 5.89 crore came from Telugu while the Bollywood version brought home 2.1 crore. HanuMan saw a 55.65% jump in its Box Office Collection on the second day. The movie collected 12.53 crore on the first Saturday. This included 8.4 crore from the Telugu version and 4.13 crore from the Hindi version.

The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, fetched 4.15 crore on Thursday. With 14.05 crore Gross Box Office Collection in India and 9.45 crore from the overseas market, the movie has collected 23.5 crore worldwide.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2

Merry Christmas was released on January 12. The movie collected 2.55 crore on its release day. It minted 2.3 crore from the Hindi version and 22 lakh from the Tamil version. On the first Saturday, it collected 3.50 crore, as per early estimates. The total domestic collection stands at 6.05 crore after the second day.

Merry Christmas on Netflix

The streaming rights of the movie were sold to Netflix for 60 crore, Bollywood Hungama reported in July 2023. The publication, citing a trade source, reported that the satellite rights of the movie were also expected to fetch more than 60 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
