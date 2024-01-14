HanuMan, touted as the first superhero movie in Telugu, is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The movie stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. The movie was released on January 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the same day, Merry Christmas, directed by legendary filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, was also released. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Let’s take a look at how these two movies have fared in the Box Office so far.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2 On its release day, the movie minted ₹8.05 crore. ₹5.89 crore came from Telugu while the Bollywood version brought home ₹2.1 crore. HanuMan saw a 55.65% jump in its Box Office Collection on the second day. The movie collected ₹12.53 crore on the first Saturday. This included ₹8.4 crore from the Telugu version and ₹4.13 crore from the Hindi version. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The paid premiere of the movie, exclusively for Telugu viewers, fetched ₹4.15 crore on Thursday. With ₹14.05 crore Gross Box Office Collection in India and ₹9.45 crore from the overseas market, the movie has collected ₹23.5 crore worldwide.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2 Merry Christmas was released on January 12. The movie collected ₹2.55 crore on its release day. It minted ₹2.3 crore from the Hindi version and ₹22 lakh from the Tamil version. On the first Saturday, it collected ₹3.50 crore, as per early estimates. The total domestic collection stands at ₹6.05 crore after the second day.

Merry Christmas on Netflix The streaming rights of the movie were sold to Netflix for ₹60 crore, Bollywood Hungama reported in July 2023. The publication, citing a trade source, reported that the satellite rights of the movie were also expected to fetch more than ₹60 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

