Amid massive controversy around Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir has claimed that Hanuman-ji is not a god and said, "Bajrangbali bhagwan nahi, bhakt hain. Humne unko bhagwan banaya hai. (Lord Hanuman is not a god but devotee. We have bestowed upon him the status of a deity.)."

Manoj Muntashir’s comment seems self-contradictory. While speaking to Aaj Tak, he first says that people worship Hanuman-ji as the god of strength, intelligence and wisdom. Then, he goes on to say in the same breath that Bajrangbali is not a god, he is rather a Bhakt (devotee).

Then, while defending his dialogue in the movie, he further added that Hanuman didn't communicate as Shri Ram did and said, "Bajrangbali daarshanic batein nahi karte hai (Bajrangbali does not deliver philosophical lines)."

“Apni moorkhata ka nitya naya adhyay likhna band karo, Manoj, chup ho jao, abhi bhi samay hai, janata ko bephaalatu ka kyoon uksa rahe ho? Apne dimaag ka istemaal band karo, usme leed bhara hai (Stop writing daily new chapter of your stupidity Manoj, shut up there is still time, why are you inciting people unnecessarily, stop using your brain, it is full of dung)," wrote one user.

Another social media user wrote, “Too much of it is happening now, his mind is completely corrupt now. Mumbai Police, you have given him protection, so give him advice as well that he should keep quiet now, Do not force people to change their actions."

“This is all nonsense. Our gods are being insulted intentionally. They had only gods to make films about.. He is such a great writer. How did his thinking become so narrow! This is sheer injustice," came from another.

Is Hanuman-ji a god?

While the Shiva Purana specifically refers to Hanuman-ji as an incarnation of Shiva, other Puranas and scriptures provide alternative perspectives. According to these sources, Bajrangbali is commonly regarded as the spiritual son of Vayu, the deity of wind, or as an incarnation of Vayu himself. In some instances, Hanuman-ji is also identified as an avatar of Rudra, another name associated with Vayu.