Hanuman-ji not God? Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir’s comment sparks new controversy1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir has claimed that Hanuman-ji is not a god but only a devotee, sparking a fresh controversy.
Amid massive controversy around Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir has claimed that Hanuman-ji is not a god and said, "Bajrangbali bhagwan nahi, bhakt hain. Humne unko bhagwan banaya hai. (Lord Hanuman is not a god but devotee. We have bestowed upon him the status of a deity.)."
