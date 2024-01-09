Farhan Akhtar marks his 50th birthday today. He is renowned for playing multiple roles as an actor, filmmaker, writer, dialogue writer, singer, and songwriter. Screenwriter Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's son, made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai movie in 2001.

Best of Farhan Akhtar starrer movies

Farhan Akhtar gave his acting and singing debut with Rock On where he portrayed the role of a conflicted musician craving for a second chance. Farhan Akhtar also produced and wrote the script for this film.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's biopic earned him big appreciation for his performance while the film raked in ₹108.93 crore. He won 8 awards for exceptional acting in this film, including Filmfare and GQ Men of The Year Award.

Farhan Akhtar played the lead character of Vikram in the movie Luck by Chance. The film delves into the challenges faced by individuals aiming to succeed in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar starrer Karthik Calling Karthik, the psychological thriller was another hit at the box office

The action thriller Fire, featuring Farhan Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan, was announced in 2021 and is Farhan Akhtar's next big venture.

Best of Farhan Akhtar's production

Farhan Akhtar's notable productions include ‘Gully Boy,’ which was released on 14th Feb 2019. This movie of his grossed ₹134.24 crore at the Box Office. Gold released on August 15 in the year 2018 minted ₹102 crore at the Box Office.

Fukrey Returns, a sequel to Fukrey, which was released on December 8 of the year 2017, was a hit with a net gross of ₹77.90 crore. While the first instalment, ‘Fukrey’ released in 2013 also performed well at the Box Office and managed to collect ₹34.86 crore. Farhan Akhtar's 2017 release Raees earned big numbers at the Box Office as its lifetime earnings totaled to ₹128 crore net. Talaash released in 2012 earned a decent number at the box office, raking in ₹91.23 crore at the Box Office.

Farhan Akhtar starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in 2011, grossed ₹89.96 crore which was also a hit. Farhan Akhtar stood out as the most charming, entertaining, and flirtatious character in the film despite Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan’s presence. He is shown as a free-spirited friend accompanying his friends on a road trip film.

Don - The Chase Begins Again was a 2006 release that raked in ₹50.34 crore. The widely acclaimed Don 2 was released in 2011 and earned ₹106.44 crore. Its third instalment, Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh is scheduled to be released in 2025.

