Happy Friendship Day 2024: 5 must-watch movies, web series to celebrate with your buddies

Here’s a list of movies, web series capturing the essence of friendship — perfect for your Sunday binge with your buddies this Friendship Day!

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Aug 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Happy Friendship Day 2024: 5 must-watch movies, web series to celebrate with your buddies
Happy Friendship Day 2024: 5 must-watch movies, web series to celebrate with your buddies

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day, the foundation of human connection, is a special tribute that transcends borders, countries, and backgrounds to celebrate the bond of love, the joy of togetherness, and gratitude for support and companionship. Friends make good days better, bad days bearable and trips unforgettable!

Here’s a list of movies, web series capturing the essence of friendship - perfect for your Sunday binge with your buddies this Friendship Day!

RRR

RRR actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the song Naatu Naatu.

Plot: RRR is a historical fiction film about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their friendship and their fight against the British Raj. RRR showcases how friendship can become a force for change, making it a perfect watch for this special Day.

Also Read | Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes, messages, and images to share with friends

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Stars: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt

Genre: Historical Action Drama

Platform: Zee 5

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Plot: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) is about three friends who reunite at Kabir’s bachelor party across Spain while facing their fears and rediscovering their lifelong bond. ZNMD is a perfect binge-watch with your friend group this Friendship Day.

Also Read | Friendship Day 2024: Six perfect gift options for your bff

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots

 

An all-time blockbuster, 3 Idiots, is based on the story of three friends

Plot: An all-time blockbuster, 3 Idiots, is based on the story of three friends. In college, Farhan and Raju form a great bond with Rancho due to his refreshing outlook. Years later, a bet gives them a chance to look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive. The movie also showcased the parental and peer pressure on the students. It is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone.

Also Read | 10 friendship day movies to enjoy this weekend

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Stars: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi

Genre: Comedy Movie

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Crew

Crew stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon

Plot: When three flight attendants strapped for cash stumble on a gold-smuggling ring just as their employer goes bankrupt, they covertly join in to save their livelihoods. The movie tries to tell that shared experiences bring people closer.

Also Read | Friendship Day 2024: History, date, significance

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Stars: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express

Plot: Madgaon Express is a mad story of a trip which did! Dodo, Ayush and Pinku are three childhood friends who wanted to go to Goa together. Bad decisions and bad luck have them deal with one tragedy after another but through it all, their friendship shines through.

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Stars: Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 09:55 PM IST
HomeIndustryMediaHappy Friendship Day 2024: 5 must-watch movies, web series to celebrate with your buddies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue