Here’s a list of movies, web series capturing the essence of friendship — perfect for your Sunday binge with your buddies this Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day, the foundation of human connection, is a special tribute that transcends borders, countries, and backgrounds to celebrate the bond of love, the joy of togetherness, and gratitude for support and companionship. Friends make good days better, bad days bearable and trips unforgettable! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s a list of movies, web series capturing the essence of friendship - perfect for your Sunday binge with your buddies this Friendship Day!

RRR actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the song Naatu Naatu.

Plot: RRR is a historical fiction film about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their friendship and their fight against the British Raj. RRR showcases how friendship can become a force for change, making it a perfect watch for this special Day.

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Stars: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Historical Action Drama

Platform: Zee 5

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Plot: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) is about three friends who reunite at Kabir’s bachelor party across Spain while facing their fears and rediscovering their lifelong bond. ZNMD is a perfect binge-watch with your friend group this Friendship Day.

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An all-time blockbuster, 3 Idiots, is based on the story of three friends

Plot: An all-time blockbuster, 3 Idiots, is based on the story of three friends. In college, Farhan and Raju form a great bond with Rancho due to his refreshing outlook. Years later, a bet gives them a chance to look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive. The movie also showcased the parental and peer pressure on the students. It is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone.

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Stars: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Comedy Movie

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Crew {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crew stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon

Plot: When three flight attendants strapped for cash stumble on a gold-smuggling ring just as their employer goes bankrupt, they covertly join in to save their livelihoods. The movie tries to tell that shared experiences bring people closer.

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Stars: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Madgaon Express {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madgaon Express

Plot: Madgaon Express is a mad story of a trip which did! Dodo, Ayush and Pinku are three childhood friends who wanted to go to Goa together. Bad decisions and bad luck have them deal with one tragedy after another but through it all, their friendship shines through.

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Stars: Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}