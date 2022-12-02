The long-awaited trailer for the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan", featuring Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, has finally been made public. The six-part documentary series on the Prince and Princess of Sussex focuses on the couple's romance and their life as Royal Family members. The launch coincides with the three-day visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton to the United States.
The long-awaited trailer for the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan", featuring Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, has finally been made public. The six-part documentary series on the Prince and Princess of Sussex focuses on the couple's romance and their life as Royal Family members. The launch coincides with the three-day visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton to the United States.
In one of the clips, Harry's head could be seen tilted back as Meghan wipes away her tears.
In one of the clips, Harry's head could be seen tilted back as Meghan wipes away her tears.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"Why did you want to make this documentary?" starts the much-awaited teaser as the Royal couple faces the question. The answer to the question comes at the very end of it. "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" says Meghan.
A big part of the teaser is a slideshow of Harry and Meghan spending some special moments with each other. Then comes what seems to be the core theme of the doci-series. Prince Harry says, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family." The statement echoes the speculation that that Netflix documentary is supposed to be an exposé of the Royal Family, revealing various shocking details that have been unheard of so far.
A lot of people have mocked the teaser that was released on YouTube. While the comment section is open for all to post statements, there are numerous remarks that sarcastically point at the high privilege Harry and Meghan enjoy.
“The part where Meghan stopped a semi truck going 90mph down the interstate with her barehands to save a family of ducks. So brave! So mesmerizing!" wrote one user while another wrote, “Where harry and megan stay in the boat with a tiger and fight through a storm is my favourite scene."
“That scene where Meghan created a time portal to save the earth from invading aliens, that was awesome," wrote one of them whereas another user wrote, “The part when Meghan asked her magic mirror who the fairest one of all was, and it said Kate, just about killed me."
“Now that I know how much she is suffering, the shortage of food in our home doesn't feel that bad," came from one YouTube user.
“I feel so sorry for them. They had such a terrible time. It must have been awful living in a Palace, having servants and millions in the bank. I don't know how they got through that nightmare. I salute their courage and strength," wrote another user.
One of the users went more direct and wrote, “Quite honestly families living on the streets or people making the hard choice between paying outrageous heating and electric bills or putting food on the table for the family are far more concerning to me than these two crying because of hurt feelings. Like I said hard pass."
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.