A big part of the teaser is a slideshow of Harry and Meghan spending some special moments with each other. Then comes what seems to be the core theme of the doci-series. Prince Harry says, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family." The statement echoes the speculation that that Netflix documentary is supposed to be an exposé of the Royal Family, revealing various shocking details that have been unheard of so far.